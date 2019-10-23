Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Pizza, green beans, corn, tossed salad, wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
Thursday, Oct. 24: Chicken pot pie, honey carrots, broccoli, pickled beets, wheat roll or biscuit, apple crisp.
Friday, Oct. 25: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted Brussel sprouts, spiced peaches, wheat roll or wheat bun, cook’s feature.
Monday, Oct. 28: Liver and onions, chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, Waldorf salad, wheat roll, tapioca pudding.
Tuesday, Oct. 29: Lemon pepper fish, baked potato, California vegetables, coleslaw, hushpuppies, cinnamon roll.
Wednesday, Oct. 30: Herb-roasted chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, chocolate cake.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Hamburger stew, pizza, green beans, corn, tossed salad, wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
Thursday, Oct. 24: Rosemary Dijon pork roast, chicken pot pie, honey carrots, broccoli rice casserole, pickled beets, wheat roll or biscuit.
Friday, Oct. 25: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted Brussel sprouts, spiced peaches, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, Oct. 28: Liver and onions, chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, Waldorf salad, wheat roll, tapioca pudding.
Tuesday, Oct. 29: Pepper steak and rice, pineapple ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, California blend, broccoli salad, wheat rolls, chocolate cake.
Wednesday, Oct. 30: Spaghetti and meatballs, veggie lasagna, broccoli, spinach, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, pumpkin pie.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
