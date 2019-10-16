Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Hamburger stew, spinach, broccoli, hominy, corn bread, carrot cake.
Thursday, Oct. 17: Turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, honey carrots, wheat roll, pumpkin bars.
Friday, Oct. 18: Cabbage rolls, whipped sweet potatoes, roasted Brussel sprouts, creamed peas, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, Oct. 21: Ground beef stroganoff, steamed cabbage, zucchini and tomatoes, cauliflower, wheat roll, brownies.
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Chicken and rice casserole, peas, California vegetables, rosy applesauce, wheat roll, poppy seed cake.
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Pizza, green beans, corn, tossed salad, wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Ham and beans, fried fish, spinach, coleslaw, cornbread or hushpuppies, carrot cake.
Thursday, Oct. 17: Turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, honey carrots, wheat roll, birthday cake.
Friday, Oct. 18: Sloppy joes, potato wedges, green beans, creamed peas, rye bread, cook’s feature.
Monday, Oct. 21: Lemon pepper fish, ground beef stroganoff, steamed cabbage, roasted rosemary potatoes with peppers and onions, cauliflower, wheat roll, brownies.
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Shredded pork tacos with pineapple salsa, chicken and rice casserole, black beans, zucchini and tomatoes, rosy applesauce, tortilla or wheat roll, poppy seed cake.
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Hamburger stew, pizza, green beans, corn, tossed salad, wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
