Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Nov. 6: Lasagna, California vegetables, steamed cabbage, tossed salad, garlic bread, cherry starburst cake.
Thursday, Nov. 7: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, roasted Brussel sprouts, baked apples, wheat roll, bread pudding.
Friday, Nov. 8: Beef pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, baby carrots, buttered lima beans, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, Nov. 11: Beef and noodles, peas, stewed tomatoes, green beans, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookies.
Tuesday, Nov. 12: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, Harvard beets, wheat roll or wheat bun, butterscotch pudding.
Wednesday, Nov. 13: Herb-baked fish, spinach, broccoli, coleslaw, wheat roll, carrot cake.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Nov. 6: Lasagna, barbecued pork, broccoli, spinach, tossed salad, garlic bread or wheat bun, cherry starburst cake.
Thursday, Nov. 7: Salisbury steak, pineapple ham, scalloped potatoes, roasted brussel sprouts, baked apples, wheat roll, bread pudding.
Friday, Nov. 8: Sausage quiche, biscuits and sausage gravy, hash browns, spiced peaches, rosy applesauce, biscuit.
Monday, Nov. 11: Beef and noodles, herb-roasted chicken, peas, stewed tomatoes, corn, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookies.
Tuesday, Nov. 12: Cheeseburger, brats and sauerkraut, potato wedges, California vegetables, sliced tomatoes, wheat buns, tapioca pudding.
Wednesday, Nov. 13: Ham and beans, baked fish, spinach, broccoli, coleslaw, cornbread, carrot cake.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.