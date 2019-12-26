Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Dec. 25: CLOSED.
Thursday, Dec. 26: Spaghetti and meat sauce, California vegetables, zucchini and tomatoes, green beans, wheat roll, peanut butter cookies.
Friday, Dec. 27: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, honey carrots, tossed salad, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, Dec. 30: Chili, baked potato, broccoli, coleslaw, cornbread, cinnamon roll.
Tuesday, Dec. 31: Tuna casserole, peas, stewed tomatoes, corn, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookies.
Wednesday, Jan. 1: CLOSED.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Dec. 25: CLOSED.
Thursday, Dec. 26: Stuffed peppers, spinach quiche, California vegetables, zucchini and tomato, roasted rosemary potatoes, wheat roll, peanut butter cookies.
Friday, Dec. 27: Garlic lime baked fish, sloppy joes, honey carrots, corn, tossed salad, wheat roll or wheat bun, cook’s feature.
Monday, Dec. 30: Lemon pepper chicken, macaroni and cheese with ham, green beans, cauliflower, rosy applesauce, wheat roll, chocolate pudding.
Tuesday, Dec. 31: Chili, fried fish, baked potato, broccoli, coleslaw, cornbread or hushpuppies, cinnamon roll.
Wednesday, Jan. 1: CLOSED.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
