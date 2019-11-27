Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Nov. 27: Turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, honey carrots, wheat roll, pumpkin bars.
Thursday, Nov. 28: CLOSED.
Friday, Nov. 29: CLOSED.
Monday, Dec. 2: Creamed chicken over biscuit, green beans, cauliflower, rosy applesauce, biscuit, chocolate pudding.
Tuesday, Dec. 3: Hamburger stew, peas, stewed tomatoes, corn, wheat roll, snickerdoodle cookie.
Wednesday, Dec. 4: Lasagna, California blend, steamed cabbage, tossed salad, garlic bread, cherry starburst cake.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Nov. 27: Herb-roasted chicken, goulash, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, chocolate cake.
Thursday, Nov. 28: CLOSED.
Friday, Nov. 29: CLOSED.
Monday, Dec. 2: Herb-roasted chicken, goulash, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, chocolate cake.
Tuesday, Dec. 3: Tuna casserole, pork chops, peas, zucchini and tomatoes, honey carrots, wheat roll, snickerdoodle cookies.
Wednesday, Dec. 4: Lasagna, barbecued pork, broccoli, baby carrots, tossed salad, garlic bread or wheat roll, chocolate pudding.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
