Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Dec. 4: Lasagna, California blend, steamed cabbage, tossed salad, garlic bread, cherry starburst cake.
Thursday, Dec. 5: Salisbury steak, scalloped potatoes, roasted brussel sprouts, baked apples, wheat roll, bread pudding.
Friday, Dec. 6: Fried catfish, french fries, honey carrots, coleslaw, hushpuppies, cook’s feature.
Monday, Dec. 9: Smothered pork chops, peas, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, chocolate cake.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: Herb-roasted chicken, stewed tomatoes, California vegetables, Harvard beets, wheat roll, butterscotch pudding.
Wednesday, Dec. 11: Turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, honey carrots, wheat roll, pumpkin bars.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Dec. 4: Lasagna, barbecued pork, broccoli, baby carrots, tossed salad, garlic bread or wheat roll, chocolate pudding.
Thursday, Dec. 5: Salisbury steak, pineapple ham, scalloped potatoes, roasted brussel sprouts, baked apples, wheat roll, bread pudding.
Friday, Dec. 6: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, Harvard beets, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, Dec. 9: Beef nachos supreme, chicken quesadilla, stewed tomatoes, refried beans, California vegetables, tortilla or chips, peanut butter cookies.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: Rosemary Dijon pork roast, chicken pot pie, peas and carrots, broccoli rice casserole, pickled beets, wheat roll or biscuit, apple crisp.
Wednesday, Dec. 11: Ham and beans, fried fish, spinach, broccoli, coleslaw, cornbread or hushpuppies, carrot cake.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
