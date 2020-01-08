Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Jan. 8: Swiss steak, stewed tomatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, lima beans, wheat roll, cherry starburst cake.
Thursday, Jan. 9: Lasagna, peas, broccoli, tossed salad, garlic bread, bread pudding.
Friday, Jan. 10: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, coleslaw, wheat roll or wheat bun, oatmeal cookies.
Monday, Jan. 13: Pineapple ham, yams, cauliflower, Harvard beets, biscuit, chocolate chip cookies.
Tuesday, Jan. 14: Open-face turkey sandwich, baby carrots, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, wheat roll, lemon bars.
Wednesday, Jan. 15: Glazed pork chops, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, rosy applesauce, cinnamon rolls.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Jan. 8: Apple pork roast, Swiss steak, roasted Brussel sprouts, mashed potatoes and gravy, lima beans, wheat roll, cherry starburst cake.
Thursday, Jan. 9: Lasagna, parmesan-crusted chicken, California vegetables, steamed cabbage, tossed salad, garlic bread, bread pudding.
Friday, Jan. 10: CLOSED.
Monday, Jan. 13: Pineapple ham, creamed chicken, yams, cauliflower, Harvard beets, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookies.
Tuesday, Jan. 14: Meatloaf, spinach quiche, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, rosy applesauce, wheat roll, cinnamon rolls.
Wednesday, Jan. 15: Roast beef, open face turkey sandwich, broccoli, mashed potatoes and gravy, baby carrots, wheat roll, lemon bars.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
