Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Parmesan-crusted chicken, roasted rosemary potatoes, broccoli, three bean salad, wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
Thursday, Sept. 26: Cheeseburger, brat with sauerkraut, sliced tomatoes, peas, potato salad, wheat bun, cherry starburst cake.
Friday, Sept. 27: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, broccoli, wheat roll, Cook’s feature.
Monday, Sept. 30: Ham salad, coleslaw, ambrosia salad, broccoli salad, wheat roll, peanut butter cookie.
Tuesday, Oct. 1: To be announced.
Wednesday, Oct. 2: To be announced.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Fried fish, parmesan-crusted chicken, roasted rosemary potatoes, broccoli, coleslaw, hushpuppies or wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
Thursday, Sept. 26: Cashew chicken with rice, spinach quiche, oriental vegetables, breaded tomatoes, roasted rosemary potatoes, wheat roll, poppy seed cake.
Friday, Sept. 27: Barbecued beef sandwich, potato wedges, California vegetables, pickled beets, wheat bun, cook’s feature.
Monday, Sept. 30: Meatloaf, barbecued pork, baked potatoes, broccoli, pea salad, wheat roll or wheat bread, bread pudding.
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Chili, fried fish, baked potato, cauliflower, coleslaw, cornbread or hushpuppies, brownies.
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Herb-roasted chicken, goulash, honey carrots, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
