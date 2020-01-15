Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Jan. 15: Glazed pork chops, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, rosy applesauce, cinnamon rolls.
Thursday, Jan. 16: Barbecued pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, coleslaw, wheat bun, poppy seed cake.
Friday, Jan. 17: Ground beef stroganoff, peas, steamed cabbage, tossed salad, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, Jan. 20: Garlic lime shrimp with pasta, peas, honey carrots, lima beans, wheat roll, tapioca pudding.
Tuesday, Jan. 21: Lemon pepper chicken, roasted Brussel sprouts, baked apples, rosemary roasted potatoes, wheat roll, peanut butter cookies.
Wednesday, Jan. 22: Macaroni and cheese with ham, stewed tomatoes, green beans, wheat roll, apple crisp.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Jan. 15: Roast beef, open face turkey sandwich, broccoli, mashed potatoes and gravy, baby carrots, wheat roll, lemon bars.
Thursday, Jan. 16: Turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, honey carrots, wheat roll, birthday cake and ice cream.
Friday, Jan. 17: Lemon pepper baked fish, ground beef stroganoff, peas and carrots, baked potatoes, steamed cabbage, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, Jan. 20: Beef and noodles, garlic lime shrimp with pasta, peas, honey carrots, lima beans, wheat roll, tapioca pudding.
Tuesday, Jan. 21: Barbecued pork, lemon pepper chicken, rosemary roasted potatoes, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, wheat roll or wheat bun, peanut butter cookies.
Wednesday, Jan. 22: Macaroni and cheese with ham, liver and onions, broccoli, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, wheat roll, apple crisp.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
