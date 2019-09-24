Residents at all Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, long-term care and residential care facilities, including Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility, will participate in the 24th annual Golden Age Games in Bolivar. Sponsored by Missouri Health Care Association, the District IV games will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in the Meyer Wellness Center on the campus of Southwest Baptist University, 1600 University Ave., Bolivar.
The Golden Age Games gives seniors living in long-term care facilities a chance to participate in fun activities and to socialize with other seniors from southwest Missouri facilities. The contests include hog calling, cow milking, horseshoes, basketball toss, soccer kick, quiz bowl and wheelchair races. There also is a craft contest for residents in categories such as embroidery, yarn, woodworking and an overall facility project.
For more information or to volunteer to help with this year’s games, contact Patrice Melton, Golden Age Games coordinator and Colonial Springs Healthcare Center activities director, at (417) 345-2228.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.