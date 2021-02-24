Dear editor,
We have to do something about our local electric supplier, Sac Osage. During last week's record cold and the most snow in years, the lights in my house did not even flicker. How can we teach our children self reliance and distrust of government when a regulated user owned utility is so efficient.
Sac Osage is a Cooperative. How socialist can you get? It was set up to provide electricity to rural areas huge corporations would not touch by that socialist/communist Franklin Roosevelt who just happened to end World War II and end the depression. What a loser.
We should be more like Texas where power is provided by a giant corporation. Texas is not on the national grid and is not regulated by federal laws. The corporation CEO and vice CFO live in Michigan. Whoopee. They charge all they want and do not have to worry about pesky federal regulations. To make up for their losses from the cold some electric bills in Texas will go from $30 to over $17,000. Living in Michigan in the winter is expensive.
Of course, the corporation provided power to those who count. Downtown Houston and Dallas/ Fort Worth were brightly lit when the suburbs were dark. This teaches the peasants self reliance. And if that does not work, just fly off to Cancun. Everybody has this option, right? Once upon a time I lived in Texas. My daughter was born there. I would not go there now for love or money.
Joe Welborn
Stockton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.