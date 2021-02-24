As the Mars Rover touched down the biggies jumped up and gave a cheer. I wonder if a cheer for a new bridge across the miss on Big Muddy on the Ohio, Columbia, Colorado or across Horse Creek in Cedar County would have had a cheer. It should have. Or how about the roads in Cedar County have a re-do or face lift or some T.L.C.
I am sure there is lots of things on the planet Earth needing more attention than watching on the television. Some doodle bug scooping up dirt on a planet millions of miles away. The movies of Star Wars, Star Trek, as well as the ideas of space travel and discovering a distant planet or utopia just is not what is needed on planet Earth. With people needing medical help, homeless people, our American factories shut down and we build up China by buying their goods. Not only China but other nations. With people here in Cedar County needing so many things and our infrastructure long overdue for some T.L.C., I wonder if the rover on Mars really is that important. How about our schools? How can they be made better? I am hoping for the time when a fourth-grade kid will have the smarts of now a senior. Also, a senior would have the smarts of a college person. And yes, our inventors and medical scientists in the future will unlock the secrets to the universe and we can marvel at their discoveries and not some sports jock on a doodle bug on a distant planet or a war machine.
If we can fix our home planet Earth, then we can explore the outer space. I wonder about the pay scale for all of these people. I wonder if they make minimum wage and no benefits. I hope they are not like lots of Americans who worry about the rent on electric bills or water bills on a worn-out vehicle.
Not to mention their children needing dental work. No money is coming in now that the virus kills people every day. At least let us know something about the virus thing.
Yes, some information would help.
As our American values are upside down, let’s hope we can and will do better.
Ernie Rucker,
Stockton, Mo
