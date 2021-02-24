Dear Editor,
I want to thank you all for the wonderful piece about Callee Henson in your edition from Feb. 3. Whenever I hear about such wonderful people such as Callee being called home to the Lord at a young age I can not help but ask why? I literally had to hold back the tears as Amy described Callee. God knows this world desperately needs young people such as Callee, as in his infinite wisdom he must have an excellent reason for bringing her into his presence.
God knows she has inspired me in only a few minutes to be the best I can for the Lord. I for one, promise to be accepting of all people regardless of social status and to treat people like they really matter – to care about them and to see them. It is so easy to look past people sometimes, however in memory of Callee I will make a point to make eye contact and to smile.
I do not know you Callee, but I thank you. God bless you.
Sincerely,
Gary Dickenson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.