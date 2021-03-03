Karen Grantham of Stockton is dedicated to the hope of memorializing what is important to her and her family: the ultimate sacrifice of her patriotic relatives, who passed on the day of infamy 79 years ago.
Grantham — whose maiden name is Skiles — has a deep passion for her fallen veteran relatives, uncles Charles Jr. and Eugene and their cousin Garold Skiles — who died at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Grantham began fundraising to dedicate the World War II Skiles Family Memorial Bridge in Richmon in October of 2020 by raising funds from selling homemade arts and crafts and also starting an online GoFundMe fundraiser.
It is a cause which is greatly important because it can “bridge the gap for all the greatest generations who fought for the United States’ freedoms,” Grantham said. “I pray others follow least we never forget.”
The cost to dedicate the memorial bridge will run at $3,200 for an application fee and $500 for flags and ceremony preparation. Any leftover funds raised would be donated to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a veterans service organization.
While donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/hg3ba-370000, they can also be made at Great Southern Bank in Stockton or at www.paypal.me/PearlHarborMemorial, Grantham said.
Grantham said that in the moment when the memorial bridge will finally be memorialized, she said it will be an emotional experience and she will feel honor for her father and grandmother, given the magnitude of their story and the impact the Skiles boys have had on her family.
It will also add to the honors the fallen Skiles men have received: Charles, Jr. and Eugene Skiles were posthumously awarded the American Defense Service Medal, the WWII Victory Medal and the Purple Heart, with the first award coming from President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the other two honors from President Harry S Truman.
But since the bodies of the Eugene, Charles Jr. and Garold remain entombed in the USS Arizona and USS Oklahoma ships resting on the shallow harbor floor, the memorial bridge will be a special way for the family to give remembrance and continue the legacy of their sacrifice.
The ultimate sacrifice
A little over 79 years ago, when Grantham’s grandmother and grandfather first heard of the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor, they waited for word from Charles Jr., Eugene and Garold, but days passed until a formal telegram from the War Department was delivered to the Skiles family, which stated their sons and nephew were among those service members missing in action.
A week later, the family learned the boys would never come back home to Richmond.
In the early 1940s following Pearl Harbor, Grantham’s grandmother, Christina Skiles, began getting involved with veteran’s organizations and writing to different members of local, state and federal government to assure herself that her children had not died in vain.
A truly notable response came in late 1945 when Christina Skiles’ letter describing the loss her family had suffered reached the desk of President Harry Truman. In Christina’s letter, she had one wish that she had not been able to do with her boys: to welcome home a ship of sailors in person.
In response, President Truman personally contacted a Veterans of Foreign Wars post from the Kansas City area and asked post leadership to arrange a trip for Grantham’s grandparents to see her family's wish through.
The trip was arranged on Valentine’s Day in 1946, allowing the Skiles to fly to San Diego, California, with a Naval Pastor for the return of the U.S.S. Braxton. The crew of the ship had been made aware of the Skiles’ presence ahead of time and greeted the Skiles as they arrived at the harbor, greeting the Skiles hugs and gifting Christina with small gifts.
Given the emotional weight of the Skiles boys’ sacrifice, Grantham said this memorial bridge is important to her because she will never have the ability to visit Pearl Harbor in Hawaii to pay respects for her family.
“This is my way of bridging that gap,” Grantham said. “It’s also my way of bridging that gap between the greatest generation and the generation that we are seeing now, who are kneeling at the flag and not paying any respect to the people who got America to where we are today.”
