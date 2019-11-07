Stockton’s Trent-Sallee American Legion Post 230 and Auxiliary host a Daddy-Daughter Dance from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in the Stockton Middle School cafeteria for girls in grades 3-5 of Stockton Elementary School. Invitations were distributed a few weeks ago with all the details.
Escorts may be dads, grandfathers, big brothers, uncles, stepdads or whomever is the important man in the young girl’s life.
Because we are celebrating Veterans Day, we will have a patriotic theme. We encourage any active-duty military or veteran in attendance to wear his uniform, and we hope to see many dressed in their best red, white and blue.
This free event includes dancing, games, snacks and a photo booth. We hope for a good turnout and look forward to a fun evening.
