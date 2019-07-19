Royalty: Queen, Avery Schiereck. Princess, Kentley Rieder. Junior Princess, Meadow Ash.
Non-Livestock: Junior high point, Macy Stauffer. Senior high point, Sydney Barger.
Cattle: Grand champion steer, Jadyn Lower. Reserve champion steer, Libby Toliver. Steer rate of gain, Libby Toliver. Grand champion market heifer, Libby Toliver. Reserve champion market heifer, Griffin Crews. Market heifer rate of gain, Libby Toliver. Beef herdsman, Alec Farran. beef showmanship 8-12, Clara Kate Farran. Beef Showmanship 13-15, Macy Stauffer. Beef showmanship 16 and older, Kaylee Lower.
Swine: Grand champion market hog, Connor Bradley. Reserve champion market hog, Griffin Crews. Swine herdsman, Henry Abercrombie. Swine showmanship 8-12, Layton Colvin. Swine showmanship 13-15, Tegan Taylor. Swine showmanship 16 and older, Glenn Van Bummel.
Sheep: Grand champion market lamb, Connor Bradley. Reserve champion market lamb, Wyatt Graves. Sheep herdsman, Connor Bradley. Sheep Showmanship 8-12, Olivia Graves. Sheep showmanship 13-15, Trey Graves. Sheep showmanship 16 and older, Wyatt Graves.
Goats: Grand champion market goat, Macy Stauffer. Reserve champion market goat, Cheyenne Lame. Goat herdsman, Blayze McCullough. Goat showmanship 8-12, Marshall Stauffer. Goat showmanship 13-15, Hannah Smith. Goat Showmanship 16 and older, Cheyenne Lame.
Poultry: Champion market broilers, Zane Long. Reserve champion market broilers, Kyle Elkins. Poultry showmanship 8-12, Lucas Priesendorf. Poultry showmanship 13-15, Nathan Saderstrom. Poultry Showmanship 16 and older, Zane Long.
Rabbits: Grand champion market rabbits, Isaac Long. Reserve champion market rabbits, Rebekah Lee Long. Rabbit showmanship 8-12, Ryan Wells. Rabbit showmanship 13-15, Isaac Long. Rabbit showmanship 16 and older, Rebekah Lee Long.
Horses: High point 8-10 exhibitor, Jenna Black. High Point 11-13 exhibitor, Clara Kate Farran. High point 14 and older exhibitor, Callee Henson. Horse showmanship 8-10, Henry Abercrombie. Horse showmanship 11-13, Colbie Wood. Horse showmanship 14 and older, Danielle Davidson.
Livestock judging: Junior high point, Avery Keith. Senior high point, Sydney Barger.
Archery: Senior grand champion, Nathan Adams. Senior reserve champion, Zane Long. Intermediate champion, Isaac Long. Intermediate reserve champion, Justin Barnett. Junior grand champion, Kole Doty. Junior reserve champion, Natalya Bock.
FFA pedal tractor pull: 0-50 pounds, Judd Lawson, first; Morley Gayman, second; Liana Long, third. 51-75 pounds, Kandon McGuirk, first; Kyson McGuirk, second; Giddeon Long, third. 76-100 pounds, Griffin Crews, first; Henry Abercrombie, second, Kentley Rieder, third.
