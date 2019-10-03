Korth selling cinnamon rolls
Korth Center of Stockton is selling freshly baked 5-ounce cinnamon rolls, with or without icing, for its October fundraising effort. Proceeds go to the Senior Home Delivered Meals program.
Rolls are available for $2 each for $20 for a dozen. The deadline to order is 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Orders may be faxed to 276-6881. Rolls may be picked up during lunch hour Monday, Oct. 7.
For more information, call 276-5306 or e-mail to stockton@goaging.org.
