Care Connection’s Korth Center in Stockton will assist with the Missouri Property Tax Credit applications for older adults this year, using drop-off and pick-up service.
Older adults may pick up an information sheet to complete before they request assistance with the MO-PTC application. The information sheets are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Korth Center, 309 W. Englewood.
The information form should be submitted with all income statements (SSA-1099 and interest and any other income). Renters should submit proof of rental payments; homeowners should submit property tax receipts. The information should be placed in a sealed bag or envelope with your name and phone number on the outside on or before Fridays.
The following Tuesdays, the paperwork will be completed and you will receive a phone call informing you forms are ready to be picked up, signed and mailed.
To qualify for the rental rebate, older single adults must have an income of less than $27,200; married people must have a combined income of less than $29,200 per year to qualify for the rent rebate.
Single homeowners who occupied their homes the entire year must have an income of less than $30,000; married couples must have a combined income of less than $34,000 to qualify for the property tax credit. People who are 100 percent disabled also qualify for the credits. Applicants must provide documentation to support these figures.
Older adults who were unable to file for the tax credit in previous years may apply retroactively to 2017, but all documents must be provided for those years. For more information, call the center at 276-5306.
Care Connection for Aging Services is a private non-profit area agency on aging serving people 60 and older in 13 West Central Missouri counties, including Cedar County. The mission is to provide opportunities for positive aging experiences.
