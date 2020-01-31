I hope everyone is having a good year so far. Are you doing well with your resolutions? We are here to help you keep on track with your 'Taking Off Pounds' one.
On Monday, Dec. 30, we had three Kops and six Tops weigh in. Lynette was our best loser. She also was the winner of our lose-to-win contest. We had no winner in our popsicle contest.
We sang “Happy Birthday” to Lynette; she then led us through some great stretches and exercises.
Our thought for the week: If you have the courage to begin, you have the courage to succeed.
On Tuesday, Jan. 7, we had three Kops and eight Tops weigh in. Terrisha was our best loser. Ella was the winner of the lose-to-win contest and we had no winner for the popsicle contest. It was awards night, and our best loser for December was Alyssa.
For 12 weeks awards, we had Alma and Melissa. We also welcomed a new member, Brenda. Thought for the week: Success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in and day out.
On Tuesday, Jan. 14, we had two Kops and nine Tops weigh in. Our best loser was Brenda, and she also won the lose to win contest. Melissa won the popsicle contest. Alyssa led everyone through 'the cupid's shuffle'. That was fun.
Thought for the week: Thou shouldst eat to live not live to eat.
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, we had three Kops and six Tops weigh in. Brenda was our best loser. We had no winner for the lose-to-win or popsicle contests. We sang Happy Birthday to Dillie.
Thought for the week: The three C's of life — choices, chances and changes. You must make the choice to take a chance if you want anything in life to change.
We meet 6:15 p.m. every Tuesday evening at the Missionary Baptist Church on RB road. Come in and see us. Hope to see you soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.