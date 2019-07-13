This spring has brought plenty of showers and surprisingly mild weather, however, the dog days of summer are upon us. With temperatures beginning to hover around 90 degrees daily, pet owners must take the proper precautions to ensure the safety of their furry friends in extreme heat.
The Humane Society of Missouri offers these four summer safety tips for responsible pet ownership.
• It only takes minutes.
Even when the temperature outside is a comfortable 70 degrees, inside a car it can turn into well over 100 degrees before you know it. Remember the lifesaving motto: “70 degrees and over, Don’t take Rover!”
Leaving a pet in a hot unattended car, regardless if a window is cracked, is inhumane and can cause severe injury or death within minutes. If the Humane Society of Missouri staff see a pet left in a car, they will take action. Please understand they are acting in the best interest of the pet and attempting to avoid a tragedy.
• Be alert.
If your pet needs to be outside, provide them with a shady spot and a bowl of clean water, ensuring they are protected from the sun at all times of the day. Secure a plastic bowl, not metal, to the ground so the bowl does not tip over or get too hot.
If your pet ever shows signs of heat exhaustion — excessive panting, vomiting, lethargic behavior, etc. — immediately apply cool water to their paws and stomach, then head to your veterinarian as soon as possible.
• Don’t wait, pick up the phone.
Posting to social media that you’ve seen a pet alone in a car is not enough. If you see an animal in danger, don’t be afraid to report it. You could save an animal’s life just by picking up your phone. A pet showing signs of distress such as heavy panting, unresponsive behavior, seizure or collapse needs immediate attention. To report an animal in heat-related jeopardy, call local police and the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.
• Leave Fido at home.
Beautiful sunny weather may tempt you into bringing your furry friend along for a run or bike ride, but heatstroke and possible death can occur in extreme temperatures. Pets will do everything in their power to keep up with their humans, putting their health at risk. Consult your veterinarian to see what summer exercise is best for your pet.
For more information on how to care for pets throughout the summer visit hsmo.org/hotweather.
