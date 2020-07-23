Cedar County Memorial Hospital recently welcomed a new member to its radiology department — Jackie Karleskint, RVT, RDMS, AB, (OB/GYN).
Jackie, her husband, Jonathan, and their 1-year-old son, Jalen, live in Nevada. Jackie is a native of Fort Scott, Kansas, and received her training from Labette County Community College.
We are so glad to have her join our team. If you have questions regarding our radiology services, please call (417) 876-3542.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.