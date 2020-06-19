Leland Hill and Lois Pollock were both born in Marshall County, Kansas, and met at 4-H Club. They began dating at Barneston High School. Lee and Lois married in Marysville, Kansas, in 1960.
After Lee completed his engineering degree from the University of Nebraska, they moved to Kansas City. Lee retired from Trans World Airlines after 33 years; Lois retired from NKC School District payroll after 30 years.
They moved to Stockton and completed building their home in 2000. In retirement, they enjoy fishing and gardening.
Lee and Lois have two children, Larry and Lori; and two granddaughters, Abigail and Liza. They are all frequent visitors to help with projects and to enjoy Lois' home cooking.
