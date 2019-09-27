• Use the proper brushing techniques. Use short back-and-forth circular strokes for each tooth. Be sure to brush the top, front side and back side of each and every tooth.
• Brush at least two minutes twice a day. Use a 2-minute timer you can often get from your dentist. Many people like to listen to a favorite song to be sure they have brushed long enough.
• Use the right toothbrush. Most adults should use a small- or medium-size toothbrush to reach into every nook and cranny inside the mouth. Special smaller toothbrushes for children or adolescents can usually be obtained from your dentist.
• Floss, floss, floss. One good way to remove the germs between your teeth is to floss. Ask your dentist or hygienist to show you the easy and proper technique for flossing. To make flossing easier, you can find several flossing devices or soft interdental brushes at your local store or pharmacy.
• Rinse your mouth with mouthwash. It is a good idea to swish your mouth with mouthwash after brushing to touch those areas that a brush or floss cannot reach.
• Clean your toothbrush. It is always a good idea to rinse your toothbrush after each and every use and allow it to air dry. Never share a toothbrush with other. Everyone needs their own toothbrush.
• Clean your tongue. It is recommended to brush your tongue during every brushing of your teeth. One of the best ways to refresh your breath and remove harmful bacteria is to brush your tongue.
• Brush after you snack. If you like to snack before you go to bed, you should definitely brush your teeth again before heading to bed. It is not good for food particles and sugar to stay on your teeth overnight while you are sleeping.
• It is recommended everyone should visit their dental office every six months to have their teeth cleaned and examined. It can save you time, money and pain by having regular dental check-ups. A dentist can spot an issue before it becomes a much bigger and painful problem.
Thanks from your caring professionals at the office of Dr. W. Curtis Rogers.
