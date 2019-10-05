Howard and Glenis (McCall) Hamilton, Stockton, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Oct. 11. They were married Oct. 11, 1969, at Stockton Missionary Baptist Church.
They have two children, Brandon Hamilton and wife Samantha, and Stephanie Farley; and five grandchildren, Mariano Vincent-Farley, Collin Farley, and Maggie, Tucker and Abbie Hamilton.
Cards may be sent to Howard and Glenis Hamilton, 17195 E. 480 Rd., Stockton, MO 65785.
