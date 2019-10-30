In the words of Henry Ward Beecher, “a book is good company,” and the Baker and Taylor leased novels now arriving at the Geneva Sharp Branch of the Cedar County Library in Stockton will provide good company by offering wonderful opportunities to relax, solve a mystery or just forget the world around you. The library is open 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and is located at 717 East St.
“A Book of Bones,” by John Connelly, suspense. Three murders in different regions of England reveal the work of a sinister killer who is sacrificing victims for an evil agenda, compelling Charlie Parker's gripping search for clues in multiple countries.
“Bloody Genius,” by John Sandford, suspense. When a culture war between rival departments at a local state university culminates in the death of a renowned scholar, Virgil Flowers struggles to identify a killer among a group of wildly passionate, diametrically opposed zealots.
“Blue Moon,” by Lee Child, suspense. Jack Reacher offers aid to an elderly couple only to be confronted by the most dangerous opponents of his career.
“Imaginary Friend,” by Stephen Chbosky, fantasy/horror. A single mother's desperate efforts to escape an abusive relationship are thrown into turmoil by her son's disappearance and reappearance days later with an imaginary friend.
“Me,” by Elton John, autobiography. An official autobiography by the influential music artist, published to coincide with the release of Rocketman, includes coverage of John's complicated upbringing in a London suburb, his celebrity collaborations, his struggles with addiction and the establishment of his AIDS Foundation.
“Quantum,” by Patricia Cornwell, suspense. Detecting a tripped alarm on the eve of a top-secret space mission, NASA pilot and cybercrime investigator Capt. Calli Chase uncovers disturbing clues that point to her missing twin.
“Stealth,” by Stuart Woods, action/adventure. Abruptly dispatched to a remote region of the UK, Stone Barrington teams up with two brilliant colleagues only to land in a trap that reveals a rival power's lethal agenda and the larger conspiracy of a criminal mastermind.
“The 19th Christmas,” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro, mystery/detective. A peaceful San Francisco holiday season is shattered by a criminal mastermind’s ominous threats for Christmas morning, prompting Det. Lindsay Boxer and her friends to prepare for an attack by a commissioned army of criminals.
“The Guardians,” by John Grisham, legal thriller. Keith Russo, a young lawyer, was shot dead at his desk as he worked late one night. The killer left no clues behind. There were no witnesses, no real suspects, no one with a motive. The police soon settled on Quincy Mier, a young black man who was once a client of Russo’s.
“To the Land of Long Lost Friends,” by Alexander McCall Smith, mystery/detective. Precious Ramotswe's efforts to help an old friend's daughter are complicated by family drama, Charlie's girlfriend's apparent preference for Fanwell and the schemes of nemesis Violet Sephotho.
“What Happens in Paradise, ” by Elin Hilderbrand, romance. This follow-up to the best-selling “Winter in Paradise” finds Irene and her sons returning to St. John to investigate her late husband's secret double life before uncovering surprising truths about their own realities and futures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.