Do something relaxing this month, read a good book. No money needed, just a bit of time. The following books from the Baker and Taylor lease program are now available at the Geneva Sharp Branch of the Cedar County Library. It is open 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Saturday at 717 East St., Stockton.
“A Longer Fall” by Charlaine Harris, fantasy. This sequel to An Easy Death finds Lizbeth Rose going undercover with an old friend when a transport job involving a stolen crate threatens an alternate-world Dixie with a violent rebellion.
“A Small Town” by Thomas Perry, suspense. Two years after a prison break unleashes hundreds of violent convicts on a local community, a police officer goes undercover to track down and eliminate 12 dangerous conspirators.
“Careless Whiskers” by Miranda James, mystery/detective. When his lead-actress daughter is wrongly accused of poisoning a fading, drama-prone actor during a local stage production, Charlie teams up with feline sidekick, Diesel, to identify the true killer.
“Country Strong” by Linda Lael Miller, romance. A rugged horse trainer from a picturesque Montana town bonds with a fellow lost soul in need of a fresh start.
“Forever Hidden” by Tracie Peterson and Kimberly Woodhouse, historical romance. Havyn Powell grew up on her grandfather’s dairy outside the boomtown of Nome, Alaska. When her grandfather died, she and her sisters sang at a local roadhouse to earn money. Being in this spotlight brought eminent danger with it.
“Hindsight” by Iris Johansen and Roy Johansen, mystery/detective. Investigating the baffling murders of two staff members at a school for the blind, investigator Kendra Michaels draws on her experience with a former sight disability to uncover a terrifying conspiracy.
“House on Fire” by Joseph Finder, suspense. Eagerly accepting a job investigating whistleblower claims about the manufacturer of an opioid that contributed to an army buddy's death, Nick Heller uncovers dangerous secrets implicating a powerful family.
“Lost” by James Patterson and James O. Born, suspense. Tasked with combating international crime, Detective Tom Moon searches for two Russian nationals who have built a vast, powerful European crime syndicate reaching into Miami.
“Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel, romance. The students at an elite private school admitting females for the first time navigate painful secrets, family dynamics and a prying media in the aftermath of a Halloween event upended by a classmate's alcohol poisoning.
“The Country Guest House” by Robyn Carr, romance. A woman unexpectedly raising her sister's son and a man mourning his own child discover healing and community support through their mutual love of the orphaned boy.
“The River Murders” by James Patterson and James O. Born, suspense. A bind-up of three suspenseful tales includes the previously released Hidden and Malicious as well as the new thriller, Malevolent, in which private investigator Mitchum desperately hunts the perpetrator of attacks against his loved ones.
“The Vanishing” by Jayne Ann Krentz, romance. Decades after a mysterious explosion causes the members of their community to develop strange otherworldly symptoms, local investigator Cat teams up with an enigmatic scientist to stop a killer who may be behind a partner's disappearance.
“Treason” by Stuart Woods, action/adventure. Helping his close friend discretely identify and remove a destructive traitor hiding within a classified agency, Stone Barrington is embroiled in an audacious plot that threatens to reveal confidential intelligence.
“When You See Me” by Lisa Gardner, suspense. FBI Special Agent Kimberly Quincy and Sergeant Detective D.D. Warren join forces with Flora Dane and true-crime savant Keith Edgar to investigate the secrets of a deceased serial killer.
