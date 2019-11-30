If you are running flat out as fast as you can during this busy holiday season, perhaps it’s time to apply the brakes and take time for yourself. The Baker and Taylor novels recently arrived at the Geneva Sharp Branch of the Cedar County Library may provide just what you need to relax. It is open 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday- Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at 717 East St. in Stockton.
Included in the new arrivals are:
“A Christmas Gathering” by Anne Perry, mystery/detective. A beautiful spy's clandestine message complicates the holidays at a friend’s country home for a newly married former head of the London Special Branch, who would prevent history from repeating itself.
“Criss Cross” by James Patterson, mystery/detective. An ominous message by a copycat killer forces Alex Cross and John Sampson to investigate whether an innocent man has been executed.
“Final Option” by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison, action/adventure. Chairman Juan Cabrillo and his team of government-sponsored operatives hide their state-of-the-art weaponry and cutting-edge scientific technologies while navigating a dangerous mission aboard the Oregon.
“A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci, suspense. A high-action sequel to Long Road to Mercy continues the story of FBI agent Atlee Pine in the remote wilds surrounding the Grand Canyon in Shattered Rock, Arizona.
“Noel Street” by Richard Paul Evans, religious fiction. A single mother finds unexpected revelations and healing in her relationship with a recently returned Vietnam POW whose personal demons have created a stir in their small Utah community.
“The Rise of Magicks” by Nora Roberts, fantasy. In a conclusion to the trilogy which began with Year One, Fallon finds the limits of her magick skills tested by the needs of the Purity Warrior victims at the same time she is confronted by an old nemesis.
“Robert B. Parker’s Angel Eyes” by Ace Atkins, mystery/detective. Hired by a desperate mother to search for a Hollywood starlet who has gone missing, Spenser and his former apprentice-turned-private eye, Zebulon Sixkill, follow clues to a powerful movie studio boss, the Armenian mob and a cult-like empowerment group.
“Spy” by Danielle Steele, historical fiction. Recruited as a spy during World War II, a stunningly beautiful young woman hides her dangerous double life from her foreign-service husband throughout the decades of the Cold War.
“Twisted Twenty-six” by Janet Evanovich, mystery/detective. Bounty hunter Stephanie Plum is challenged to protect one of her own when her suddenly widowed grandmother is targeted by ruthless gangsters.
