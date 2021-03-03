Former Chiefs promotions manager moves to Stockton area

Former Chiefs promotions manager, Selby ‘Duke’ Neff, recently settled down in Cedar County.
Neff is a native Missourian who attended Shawnee High School when it was all one school. Following graduating high school, Duke attended the University of Missouri where he played football, playing the defensive end position. Neff also graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in journalism.
After graduation, Neff joined the armed forces. Duke made a two-year commitment to the service where he served on active duty in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Neff then went to Fort Hood in Texas.
“I was really fortunate,” Neff said. “They saw my athletic background after I got out of officer school. They gave me a crew of a sergeant and three other guys. I traveled the base taking care of the athletic fields.”
Following the military, ’Duke’ worked with an advertising agency in Kansas City, Valentine – Radford, where he did the ticket drive. This is when the Chiefs former General Manager Jack Steadman approached Neff about the position.
Neff added on the hiring, “The first thing Jack Steadman did, after they announced they were coming, he said ‘how soon can you go to work?’ I told him either today or tomorrow.”
Neff served three years on the Chiefs staff as promotions manager. ‘Duke’ oversaw production of the Chiefs’ highlight films, building and servicing a network of radio stations to broadcast games, and handling the squad’s personal appearances. Neff also had the chance to develop relationships with notable Chiefs figures such as Lamar Hunt, Len Dawson and much of the entire Chief’s organization when the team came to the Kansas City area.
An additive to Neff’s Chiefs tenure is his stallion horse many know as ‘Warpaint.’ Warpaint’s real name is Adios Amigo. Neff’s stallion, Warpaint, served as the Chief’s mascot during the 1960’s.
Another hobby of Neff’s includes horse judging. Duke spends thirty weekends a year judging horse shows with certifications from seven different breeds. He has judged in forty-seven states and sixteen countries. He is a horse industry clinician, specializing in showmanship, presentation and obstacle classes. He has been a breeder, exhibitor, committee chair and former American Paint Horse Association executive committee member with over 40 years in the paint breed industry.
Notable achievements in the horse judging field include the Paint Horse Distinguished Service Award in 2009 and a Pinto Judges Hall of Fame nominee in 2008.
After all the years spent in the Kansas City area, ‘Duke’ and his wife, Vicki, decided to move to the city of Stockton where they have enjoyed their time.
“We made the decision to come down,” Neff said. “We bought a travel trailer for Orleans Trail. But we had bad storms two years ago which blew away the trailer. The superintendent has been nice. Went out to the basketball game and thoroughly enjoyed that. We have really enjoyed some of the places.”
Neff expressed his opinion on retirement saying, “I am not going to sit around at home and watch Steve Harvey.”
Neff hopes to substitute at the Stockton High School in his free time.
