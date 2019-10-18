El Dorado Springs Community Foundation is accepting applications for its 2019 community grantmaking program through Friday, Nov. 15. Nonprofit agencies — including 501(c)3 organizations, schools, faith-based and government entities — serving El Dorado Springs are eligible to apply.
Approximately $10,000 is available. Projects demonstrating a plan to enhance the quality of life for citizens of all ages in El Dorado Springs will be considered. Although there is no maximum amount that an organization can request, the EDSCF Board of Directors strives to spread available funds to as many projects as possible. Grant requests in the range of $100-3,000 are suggested.
The application is available online at www.cfozarks.org/affiliates/el-dorado-springs. Applications should include a brief description, goals, objectives and total budget of the project. Completed applications should be submitted by Friday, Nov. 15, to El Dorado Springs Community Foundation, 5620 E. 350 Rd., El Dorado Springs, MO 64744; or by email to kforest2009@hotmail.com
For more information, contact Kay Forest at (417) 321-4815 or kforest2009@hotmail.com.
EDSCF oversees more than $646,000 in assets as of June 30 and has distributed more than $511,000 back into the area since its inception in 2001. It is an affiliate of Community Foundation of the Ozarks, the region’s largest public charitable foundation serving a network of donors, 49 affiliate foundations and more than 600 nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri.
