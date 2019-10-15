Cedar County residents Dan and Donna Dutcher celebrated 65 years of matrimonial bliss Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Amvets Post 116, Stockton.
A multi-hour event saw friends, family, neighbors and area veterans share in the congratulatory celebration marking the couple’s marital milestone.
When asked what the key was to their marriage’s longevity, Dan answered immediately.
“Donna’s always been my partner in everything,” Dan Dutcher said. “Not just my wife,”
Married since they were teenagers, the Dutchers make their home in Cedar County and said being part of the community had much to do with the continued prosperity of their marriage.
The couple confirmed their recent anniversary celebration was a genuine success after seeing so many friends and supporters turnout for their special day.
