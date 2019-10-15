The Stockton High School Class of 1969 celebrated its 50th anniversary Friday, Sept. 27, at The Gathering Place, during the Black Walnut Festival.
The event began at 3 p.m. with a meet-and-greet social hour followed by group photo opportunities. The class then broke into smaller groups to eat at the festival or bring food back to the event. Classmates regrouped at 6 p.m. and Lee Ann Boyd led a time of reflection on the 18 classmates who have passed away. We enjoyed visiting and viewing photos and invitation displays from each of the 10 reunions we have had.
Our salutatorian Duane Maphies and our valedictorian Wilma Wallen Branstetter both addressed the class, and then Max Ellis and Sonny Horton led the “Remember When” reflections from classmates.
It was an enjoyable evening of friendship and laughter, attended by 28 classmates and 11 spouses.
