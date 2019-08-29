OATS Transit provides transportation for the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens. For more information about how to ride, visit www.oatstransit.org and click on the Bus Schedules tab to see the schedule and fares for each county.
To schedule a trip in Cedar County, call the Sedalia OATS Transit office at (800) 276-6287. Calls must be made at least 48 hours in advance. Fares may apply. To Joplin: Wednesday, Sept. 4.
To Nevada: Friday, Sept. 6.
To Bolivar: Thursday, Sept. 12, and Friday, Sept. 20.
To Springfield: Tuesday, Sept. 17.
To El Dorado Springs, including the Senior Center, from El Dorado Springs: Monday-Friday. The bus will travel within 10 miles of the city limits.
To Korth Senior Center from Jerico Springs: Monday each month; from Stockton: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
OATS Transit will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, and most regular routes will not be running.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.