With the Christmas holiday approaching and the season of giving nearing more every day, the Cedar County Republican is kicking off a new annual tradition in the form of a tie drive for the young men attending Agapé Boarding School in Stockton.
New or gently used dress ties of appropriate theme and style can be mailed to P.O. Box 1018, Stockton, or brought to the CCR office 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 26 Public Square, Stockton.
Preferably, tie donations should be wrapped or in a gift bag, but it is not a requirement.
For further information or inquiries, interested community members are encouraged to call 276-4211.
