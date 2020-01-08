With a new year comes the search once again for the first baby of 2020 in Cedar County. The Republican and several area sponsors will reward the lucky new child and his or her family with some nice gifts.
To be eligible to win, the baby’s parents must reside in Cedar County. The exact birth time must be verified by the attending physician and CCR must be notified of the birth by parents or a relative within 48 hours of delivery. The first to call 276-4211 to give us information will be declared the winner.
