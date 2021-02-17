CCMH kicks off first vaccines

The first 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine were received last week at Cedar County Memorial Hospital. The Thursday, Feb. 11, vaccine event was a great success. Kenneth Smith was the first recipient at 8 a.m., and Sherri Norman received the last dose just before 5 p.m.
Jeanne Hoagland, CCMH marketing coordinator, said CCMH is grateful and honored to serve the community to help fight COVID-19.
