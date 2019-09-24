Blood drive at SHS, all types needed
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a blood from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Stockton High School, 906 South Street.
CBCO is experiencing shortages of all blood types. Donations are needed immediately to ensure adequate reserve levels are maintained. Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. For more information, call (800) 280-5337.
