University of Missouri Extension will offer homeowners an online program on the basics of growing vegetables.
The five-part course, “The Beginning Gardener: Getting Started with Vegetables,” begins Monday, March 1. Participants not familiar with MU Extension’s online learning format will receive a brief orientation and access to the course.
Each chapter contains short, prerecorded videos, a self-assessment quiz and a simple activity through the guidance of course instructor and MU Extension horticulture specialist Kate Kammler.
Participants may ask questions as they view videos and work on assignments. Each chapter runs Monday through Saturday, repeating until the end of the course.
“For those interested in growing their own food, this is a good course to start with, focusing on the basic knowledge for gardens,” Kammler said.
Schedule of topics:
•March 1: Vegetable Gardening Basics
•March 7: Improving Soil Quality
•March 16: Management of Insects and Disease
•March 22: Know Your Garden Style
•March 29: Vegetables in the Garden
Register at extension.missouri.edu/courses/the-beginning-gardener-getting-started-with-vegetables-2021.
To access your course after initial enrollment, log in to your account on the MU Extension website and select “My online courses.”
