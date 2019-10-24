A flag football game between local law enforcement, firefighters and Polk County Special Olympics athletes raised funds, awareness and fun for Special Olympics athletes and volunteers.
The game Saturday, Oct. 12, at Bolivar’s YMCA fields saw two teams face off.
One team was composed of Polk County Sheriff's Office and Bolivar Police Department members, as well as Special Olympics athletes, and the other team was composed of Bolivar City Fire Department and Central Polk County Fire Protection District firefighters and Special Olympics athletes.
“The athletes really enjoyed it,” Lisa Gudenkauf, Springfield area Special Olympics administrator, said after the game’s end.
Because of the Special Olympics team’s small size, the Oct. 12 game was the first time “they actually got to scrimmage,” she said.
Gudenkauf said it worked out perfectly.
For three months’ worth of practices leading up to the game, the Special Olympics athletes learned the basics of football, she said.
Their skills translated into a tight game. At halftime, the game’s score was tied at 4-4, and the end result saw a 6-4 score led by the law enforcement team.
Not only did the game allow Special Olympics athletes to put their practice into play, but the game was also meant to raise funds for the organization’s athletes and bring awareness of the team’s existence to the community.
“Getting over the stigma in a place that’s never had a Special Olympics — that any athlete with an intellectual disability — they’re welcome to come and join, because we start our training at the base level,” Gudenkauf said.
Polk County Special Olympics is looking for sponsorships, donations and more team members, Gudenkauf said, as well as volunteer coaches for sports teams.
To help or get more information, contact Gudenkauf at (785) 313-0349 or Sandy Thompson at (417) 371-2105.
This article previously appeared in the Bolivar Herald-Free Press.
