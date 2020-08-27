It is with great pleasure we announce the 65th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ballenger, Aug. 28.
Bob and Ruth met on the campus of Southeast Missouri State in March of 1955, were engaged in May of the same year, then married in August.
They invested their whole career pouring into the lives of high school students. They served in Advance, Houston, Mountain Grove, and Rolla.
After living in Rolla 39 years, they moved to Stockton, where they enjoy fishing and friends. They continue to pour into others through their church, Lions Club and other groups.
For well wishes, cards and salutary greetings, their mailing address is 18625 E. 2036 Rd., Dadeville, MO 65635.
