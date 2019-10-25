El Dorado Springs Christmas Basket applications are available Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Cedar County Health Department at the Medical Mall and at the Department of Social Services in Stockton as well as from the local school counselors and local ministers. Applications must be completed and returned to the Health Department or mailed to DDS, P.O. Box 200, Stockton, MO 65785, to be received no later than Nov. 18.
Only the first 200 eligible families are guaranteed a food basket and/or toys. Although all recipients must be low income and live in the El Dorado Springs school district, they do not have to have children in the family. Senior citizens are encouraged to apply.
Confirmation letters will be mailed to participants by Friday, Dec. 6. Distribution will be from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Dates for donations and Christmas Basket volunteers
El Dorado Springs’ Christmas Basket Project is successful each year because of the generous donation of money, food, gifts and time by members of our community.
Cash/check donations may be mailed to Christmas Basket treasurer, Steve Wiseman, 884 S. 275 Rd., El Dorado Springs, MO 64744. All donations are tax deductible. Money donations are used to purchase perishable items such as ham, potatoes, eggs, bread and fresh fruit for the food baskets as well as any food and gifts needed to supplement the community’s donations.
Toys for children ages 3 mos.-11 years may be dropped off Nov. 1-Dec. 7, at Fugate Motors for their Toys for Tots Drive.
Donations of shelf-stable Christmas dinner foods and gifts for older children and teens will be collected from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Thursday, Nov. 11-14, and Monday-Thursday, Nov. 18-21, at the First Baptist Church. Gifts for students age 11-15 might include scarves, hats, gloves, games, coloring books and pens/colored pencils. Please limit gift value to $10-20.
Gift wrappers will be needed at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the First Baptist Church. Please bring scissors. Recruit a friend and join the Christmas fun. If you have extra gift paper or gift boxes, feel free to bring those too.
