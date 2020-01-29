The annual First Day Hike held the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Stockton Lake, saw the new year begin with more than 140 outdoor enthusiasts participate in the celebratory event. Hikers walked, jogged or ran the enjoyable Owen Mill Trail on property managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of the Stockton Project Office as mild temperatures and sunny conditions allowed scores of area supporters to enjoy the early morning event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.