Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Barbecue beef, baked beans, peas, wheat bun and lemon bars.
Thursday, Aug. 6: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll and cherry starburst cake.
Friday, Aug. 7: Fried fish, broccoli, french fries, hush puppies and cook’s feature.
Monday, Aug. 10: Chicken stir fry with rice, oriental vegetables, cauliflower, wheat roll and snickerdoodle cookies.
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Chicken fried steak, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, normandy blend vegetables, wheat roll and carrot cake.
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Pineapple ham, yams, peas, wheat roll and chocolate chip cookies.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Ground beef stroganoff, baked beans, peas, wheat bun and lemon bars.
Thursday, Aug. 6: Meatball sub, baked french fries, California vegetables, wheat roll and cherry starburst cake.
Friday, Aug. 7: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll and cook’s feature.
Monday, Aug. 10: Chicken stir fry, oriental vegetables, cauliflower, wheat roll and snickerdoodles.
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Apricot glazed pork, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, normandy blend vegetables, baked beans, wheat roll and carrot cake.
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Pineapple ham, yams, peas, wheat roll and chocolate chip cookies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.