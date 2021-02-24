Pyle’s Penciling

Would like to introduce myself to the citizens of Cedar County and the dedicated readers of the Cedar County Republican. In our edition from February 10, reporter Kathryn Skopec covered my general information such as experience, academics and my outlook for the newspaper.
In this issue, I would like to let the readers of the CCR know a little more about who I am and what I’m about.
As stated in the Feb. 10 edition, I come from Girard, Kansas which is roughly an hour and a half from Stockton. The town has a population of 2,707, just under 1,000 more people than the City of Stockton which was listed at 1,836 in 2019. Therefore, I have plenty of knowledge of what it is like to live in a small town where there are more churches and gas stations than anything else.
My journey is an unusual one. Originally, I attended college at the University of Saint Mary where I pursued a degree in nursing. After one thing leading to another, I found myself transferring back home to Pittsburg State University where I changed my degree to Communications with an emphasis in news editorial.
The reason for the change, I was talking with a former coach/mentor of mine where he mentioned his brother’s occupation where he reported on college teams. The idea intrigued me enough as I have a passion for talking about sports.
From there the rest is history as I served as an assistant editor and a general assignment reporter for the Hometown Girard Newspaper for two years and ten months. I also served as a sports reporter for The Collegio Student Publications at Pittsburg State where I reported on the Gorilla’s football team.
Through my time working for two newspapers in towns are near the same size, I have noticed something similar. The one area which sticks out the most is the overall support the community gives to such a newspaper. Support at a newspaper in a smaller city or town like Stockton is unlike any other. Without the dedicated readers, the newspaper would not be where it is today. The upcoming edition will be the third for me at the Cedar County Republican. So far, the entire staff Becky, Kathryn and Melanie have made me feel incredibly welcomed and I can not thank them enough for the opportunity given. Members of the community have already made me feel at home as well.
Hoping to make a positive impact within the community of Stockton. I am incredibly excited to share my passion for storytelling to the people of Cedar County. Also, incredibly ecstatic for the direction in which the newspaper can go with the talented group at the Cedar County Republican.
Readers can contact me through my email aaronp@cedarrepublican.com or call the office at (417) 276-4211 or stop by the office at 26 Public Square from 8 to 5 Monday through Friday.
