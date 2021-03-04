Outdoor Life – A successful opener

Opening day at the four trout parks started like it always does. Thousands of anglers waiting to get the first cast hoping a big rainbow would hit their lure.
At Bennett Spring, where I have attended opening day for many years, I found there were 1,414 anglers who had bought their daily trout tags by 9 a.m. There they were, under sunny skies with temperatures in the 40’s which grew to the 50’s before noon.
Paul Jackson, Independence, was on hand for the opener and said, “I have opened the season at Bennett Spring for more than 50 years, sometimes as a fisherman as well as an observer.”
“When March first rolls around, you know that good fishing is at hand and spring isn't too far behind,” Jackson said. “That is one reason I’m always there for opening day. I remember one of my best days all season was on opening day. It took me just a few seconds after the opening siren sounded to hook my first trout. It was a two-pound rainbow. Within the next 15 minutes, I had my four fish limit and headed for Pomme de Terre to try for some crappie."
Another opening day angler, Bill Oliver, Lebanon, said last year, he caught his limit in just a few minutes.
“It was really too fast,” Oliver said. “I had waited all winter for opening day and then in just 15 minutes it was all over. If I hadn't had to go to work, I would have released the fish I caught and started over.”
This year, with a starting day being a Monday, Oliver said he thought the attendance would be down from the usual weekend opener. But as I pulled into the park and saw all the vehicles already there as anglers lined up along the stream, it looked just like a Sunday start.
No matter what the weather is on March 1, there will always be hardy anglers waiting to wet a line when the siren sounds signaling the start of another trout season in the four parks.
Jackson recalled how weather has not slowed down his desire to be at Bennett Spring on opening day.
“Even if I don't fish, there are guys that I only see once a year and that is on opening day,” Jackson said.
He knows that there will always be a crowd and the fishing may not be ideal, but just to be part of the circus is worth the trip.
Several anglers including Jim Franklin and Tom Marshal could not wait for March 1 to go trout fishing. So, they took off on Saturday and headed for Lake Taneycomo where the season is open all year.
“We always catch a lot of trout at Taneycomo including some big ones,” Franklin said. “But there's always something special about being at the trout parks for opening day that brings us back to Bennett Spring or Roaring River."
The thousands of anglers who were at the trout parks must think the same way. Bob Craig, Kansas City, fishes at Bennett Spring sometimes during the winter when the weekend early season is open for catch and release.
"I really enjoy the winter fishing and have hooked some big trout,” Craig said. “However, I am here at Bennett on opening day. It is an experience just to be here even if I don't fish.”
With a good weather day for the opening, several local non-anglers from nearby Lebanon drove over to Bennett Spring for the opener. Carl Thomas was one of them.
“It has gotten to be a big event for me and several of my neighbors,” Thomas said. “We drive over and watch all the activity. You never know what you might see such as a youngster catch his first trout or someone slipping into the cold water and not stop fishing. We enjoy being here on opening day as much as the fishermen and women as long as the weather is good like this year."
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports, both as a journalist and participant. His column appears weekly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.