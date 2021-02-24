Korth Center
309 W, Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Feb. 24: Chili, baked potatoes, broccoli, crackers, cinnamon roll.
Thursday, Feb. 25: No curbside.
Friday, Feb. 26: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll, cooks feature.
Monday, Mar. 1: Goulash, peas, honey carrots, garlic bread, apple crisp.
Tuesday, Mar. 2: Apple chicken with rice, green beans, California vegetables, wheat roll, poppyseed cake.
Wednesday, Mar. 3: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, roasted brussel sprouts, wheat roll, pineapple upside down cake.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado Springs, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Feb. 24: Chili, baked potatoes, broccoli, crackers, cinnamon roll.
Thursday, Feb. 25: Creamed chicken, Italian vegetables, peas, biscuit, chocolate cake.
Friday, Feb. 26: Fried fish, normandy vegetables, corn, hush puppies, cooks feature.
March menus were unavailable as of press time.
