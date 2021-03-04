Dear Editor,
I received my second shot of the Moderna vaccine to ward off the virus. I am thankful for the big scientists and doctors and nurses making the vaccine possible.
Over 500,000 Americans have died. This virus is not the only thing which has harmed and killed thousands of people. Think of the black plague or typhus. Then they had no people in white coats and microscopes to detect germs.
Years ago, my family lost my oldest uncle to lung disease and an aunt to typhus while working at the Picher, Oklahoma mines. They never knew what was the cause. I am hopeful in the future, we can and will detect killer germs and not lose thousands of people before we find a vaccine.
I think America and the world was caught flat-footed and unprepared. I am sure there will be more plagues and killer germs. Let us hope the people of our world will come up with a cure for such a deadly virus. It will not matter which country or people who will find the cure.
When a virus comes up, it must be contained and killed as soon as possible. I think each nation will be responsible to do its part to contain any plagues or viruses. No boundaries or government should be a rogue in not sharing information or help.
Let us hope planet Earth will get over this killer, and in the future, do a better job. I think of polio and the cure. As a child at school, we would ask where is Billy? He will not be back. Where is Susie? She will not be back. Later, we heard of the iron lung. It was like an evil thing which would get kids. It was polio. Now, it is an after-thought.
We cannot make a political thing out of the virus or anything in the future. No matter where the cure comes from, we must accept this cure. It is for the good of the human race of people — all people of our planet Earth. Thank you.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
