Dear Editor,
I am thinking about moving out of Southwest Missouri. I would like to move back to Houston, Texas or to the Kansas City metropolitan area communities such as Grandview or Lees Summit.
I would like to live some place that is more glamorous, has more opportunities, close to shopping, restaurants, culture, sophistication, more privacy, rights and privileges.
Also other reasons such as the arts and politics. I like living in a nice apartment. I do not like people in my business. I enjoy the life that larger cities have to offer.
William Sollenberger
Greenfield
