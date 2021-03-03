El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado Springs, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, March 3: Apple chicken with rice, roasted brussel sprouts, California vegetables, wheat roll, poppyseed cake.
Thursday, March 4: Glazed ham, yams, broccoli, wheat roll, peanut butter cookie.
Friday, March 5: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, wheat roll, cooks feature.
Monday, March 8: Beef enchiladas, refried beans, stewed tomatoes, corn tortillas, cheesecake.
Tuesday, March 9: Shepard’s pie, honey carrots, baked apples, wheat roll, carrot cake.
Wednesday, March 10: Chicken and noodles, peas, Italian vegetables, wheat roll, snickerdoodle.
Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, March 3: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, roasted brussel sprouts, wheat roll, pineapple upside down cake.
Thursday, March 4: No curbside.
Friday, March 5: Fried fish, spinach, corn, hush puppies, cooks feature.
Monday, March 8: Biscuit and gravy with sausage, roasted red pot, baked apples, biscuit, cheesecake.
Tuesday, March 9: Lasagna, Italian vegetables, spinach, wheat bread, banana cake.
Wednesday, March 10: Chicken and noodles, peas, California blend, wheat roll, snickerdoodle.
