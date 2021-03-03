Chance’s chatter – It’s about ham time

Having a senior in high school is so emotional. Spencer Chance is my first born and I am incredibly proud of this young man. He is an A and B student and planning to join the U.S. Navy after high school. He has really made parenting easy.
As his mother, I can only hope I have prepared him enough for life outside our home. I find myself trying to cram in life lessons in hopes he takes something from it. Then I have to ask myself — does anything really prepare you for this world?
The fact is there is no way I can completely prepare Spencer for this world. He has grown up in a whole different world than I did. I have just learned to live and adapt into it. Then I ask myself, is growing up in a loving and stable home enough? I have come to the conclusion it is going to have to be enough.
I have shown Spencer a tremendous amount of love. I have always supported him throughout his whole entire school career. I have provided for and have shown him what hard work looks like.
I was asked by a friend what is some advice I would give to all seniors getting ready to venture out and begin their new journey. This is a hard question for me. How can I possibly give just one small piece of advice to these soon-to-be adults? I could give the traditional advice such as,
“When you shake hands with a person, always look them in their eyes,” or “Fear is a liar,” which are both true and great advice to be given.
But I want to go in a different direction in honor of Spencer. Here is what my senior taught me. Sitting down for dinner, he begins telling me with excitement in his voice about an analogy his vo-tech instructor had told him that day.
This young lady who just married was making her new husband fried ham for dinner. She put it in front of him. Perplexed, her husband asked her, “Why did you cut off the edges?” She replied with, “That is the way my mother showed me to do it.”
The young lady, feeling curious, then called her mother and asked her why she had always cut the edge off the ham, and her mother replied with the same thing: “My mom always did it, so I just assumed this is how it was done.”
The young lady was even more curious and then went to her grandma to ask her why she cut the edge off the ham. Her grandmother replied with, “Well, that is how my mom always did it, so I just did the same”.
Finally, the young lady asked her great-grandma why, and her great-grandma replied with, “My pan was too small to fit the ham in, so I always cut the edge off.
Then, just like that, Spencer — smiling and his eyes so bright — just ended the story. For whatever reason, this particular analogy resonated with him.
Now, this analogy of the ham has been told numerous different ways. I thought at the time I understood the whole analogy, I went through all the motions, my eyes on him, smiling, nodding, but I was not as excited as he was about this ham, and I wanted to be.
With this being said, I could not stop thinking about this for a few days. I wanted to be as excited as Spencer was about the ham. Now, I will admit I am a little slow to the process at times.
Finally, I was on my way home from work when it dawned on me. This is a fine example of critical thinking errors we make every single day. Sometimes we defend the way the process works because that is how we were shown. Yet, no one stopped to ask why.
Sometimes, breaking tradition to work smarter rather than harder is crucial to our growth and improvement in life. Change is hard. Do not get too set in your ways in which you fail to seek the new opportunities before you.
Seniors, as these coming weeks draw closer to you walking across that stage, embrace these last days as a high school student. When it is over, it is just simply over. Do not forget to hug the necks of your parents. We need it. Congratulations on your achievement.
Chance is the Cedar County Republican’s marketing consultant and occasionally contributes columns. Contact her at melaniec@phillipsmedia.com.
