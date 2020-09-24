In honor of National POW/MIA Remembrance Day, on September 18th, the Lake Stockton Elks Lodge re-dedicated their Missing Man table. Eight local veterans participated in the re-dedication. Pictured from left are Bill Linnartz, U.S. Army; Charles Sorensen, U.S. Navy; Patrick Wimsatt, Army National Guard; Larry Evert, U.S. Air Force, Leonard Hopkins, U.S. Air Force, Don Hunt, U.S. Air Force, Raymond Wimsatt, U.S. Army; and Greg Oxford, U.S. Air Force, as the lodge members honor all those who were held as prisoners of war or are still listed as missing in action in service of the United State of America’s armed forces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.